AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.33

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 221019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.01.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $308,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

