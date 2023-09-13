ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock remained flat at $26.14 during trading on Wednesday. 155,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

