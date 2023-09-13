ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

ADT Stock Up 0.8 %

ADT stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

