Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,840 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $313,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.