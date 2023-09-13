Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. New Fortress Energy accounts for 2.9% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,861 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.