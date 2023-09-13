Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 2.6% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.