Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. PayPal makes up approximately 4.2% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $98.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

