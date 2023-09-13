Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. NU accounts for 2.6% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NU by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.