Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.28 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

