Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.28 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
