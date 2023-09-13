Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 132,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573. Aldebaran Resources has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina.

