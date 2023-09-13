Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.88 and last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 5870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$991.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.



Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

