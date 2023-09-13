Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Algorand has a market cap of $716.02 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,471,559 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

