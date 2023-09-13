Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $551.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.83 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

