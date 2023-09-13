Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOG opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

