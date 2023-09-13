ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 1,981.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.30% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.19.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
