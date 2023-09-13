ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 1,981.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.30% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.