Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,889 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 153,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

