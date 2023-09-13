Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,667 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.77. 251,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,270. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

