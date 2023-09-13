Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 702 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.