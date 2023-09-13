Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,040 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $286.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,369. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

