Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,518 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 211,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,222 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

