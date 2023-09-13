Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE:T traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,535,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,631,035. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
