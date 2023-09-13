Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,673. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

