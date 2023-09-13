Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 643,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.