Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,094 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 5,532,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,915,963. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

