Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 112,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,771. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.