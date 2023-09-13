Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 257,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $117.29.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

