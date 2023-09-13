Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,305 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,735. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

