Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,903,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,149,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

