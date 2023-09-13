Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after buying an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.63. 633,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

