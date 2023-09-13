Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 688 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 14,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The firm has a market cap of $618.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.