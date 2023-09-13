Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $8,016,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,434,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE C traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,322,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

