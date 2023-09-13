Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.4 %

NCLH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 4,410,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

