Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,988. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

