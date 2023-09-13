Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in August

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AWCMY
Alumina Stock Performance
Alumina Company Profile
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alumina
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.