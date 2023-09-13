Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in August

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. Alumina has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

