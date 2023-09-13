American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.03.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,732,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,547. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,085 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

