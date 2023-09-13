American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.03.
Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.3 %
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,085 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
