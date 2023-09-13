American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.50. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 7,772,840 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

