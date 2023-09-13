American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

AEL stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

