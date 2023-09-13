American International Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock valued at $180,709,440. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

