American Trust Acquires 1,120 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

