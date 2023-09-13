American Trust Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

