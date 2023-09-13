American Trust Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Chubb by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

