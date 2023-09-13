American Trust Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,470 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

