American Trust Has $167.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3,648.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Trust owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $167,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

