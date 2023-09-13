American Trust Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Trust owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1353 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.