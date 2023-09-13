American Trust Has $20.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

