American Trust Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

American Trust decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,027 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

