American Trust Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Trust owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

