American Trust Sells 101,960 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $45,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

