American Trust Sells 1,888 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

