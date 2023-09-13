Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 648,392 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,392 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,291,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 21,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 9.9% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 120,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Linde by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,861,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,609,000 after buying an additional 251,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $388.18 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

